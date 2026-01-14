Celeb edition with MC Tills

Meet MC Tills, a high-energy and confident master of ceremonies from Letlhakeng who knows exactly how to command a crowd. With a bold stage presence, clear delivery, and an authentic connection with audiences, MC Tills brings life, and unforgettable moments to every stage from corporate functions to social and cultural events. Known for her signature line, “It is what it is,” she continues to make her mark in the entertainment space.

Tell us a bit about who MC Tills is.

My name is Matlhogonolo Motseonageng, a passionate and confident MC making my way in the entertainment industry. I come from Letlhakeng and I am 30 years old. I bring energy, professionalism, and strong crowd engagement to every event, aiming to create memorable experiences through vibrant hosting, clear communication, and an authentic connection with diverse audiences across corporate, social, and cultural platforms.

How did your journey into MC’ing begin?

My journey into MC’ing began in 2022 after I uploaded a video on Facebook mimicking a radio presenter. Luckily for me the video went viral, and like they say the rest was history.

What do you think sets you apart from other MCs in the industry?

I stand out by being clear, flexible, thoughtful, and consistent. I connect with audiences through my words, energy, presence, and genuine understanding.

The festive season is usually very busy. How was it for you this year?

This festive season was very busy but rewarding lots of events, great energy, and strong support from my fans and family.

What types of events were you mostly booked for during the festive season?

I was mostly booked for festivals and brand activations. I hosted events such as Gaabomotho Music Festival, Kgatleng Festive Picnic, Thabala Meat Festival, Ledhoisi African Attire, and Chobe Carnival. I’m truly grateful and happy with how everything went.

How do you prepare your energy and mindset for back-to-back events?

I stay disciplined with rest and focus, maintain a positive mindset, manage my time well, and stay connected to the purpose of each event.

What has been your most memorable event so far, and why?

All my events have been memorable because I learn something new from each one.

How do you connect with different audiences and keep them engaged?

I connect by reading the crowd, matching my energy to theirs, using relatable words and stories, hyping them up, and keeping my performance dynamic.

What challenges have you faced as an MC, and how did you overcome them?

Some challenges include nerves, tough crowds, technical issues, and last-minute changes. I overcame them by staying prepared, practicing consistently, remaining calm under pressure, and learning to improvise when needed.

How do you handle pressure or unexpected moments on stage?

I stay calm, focus on the moment, think quickly, and use my energy and crowd connection to turn unexpected moments into part of the performance.

What’s your favourite drink?

Ha-ha! Fanta Orange. Any time, any day!

What advice would you give to aspiring MCs who want to break into the industry?

Stay consistent, practice your craft daily, learn how to read and connect with any crowd, remain professional, and never stop improving or adapting.

What can people expect next from MC Tills this year?

More energetic performances, exciting collaborations, fresh content, and bigger events as I continue to grow and connect with audiences.

Five things people don’t know about you:

I spend hours practicing my stage presence.

I get nervous before every big show.

I study crowds to understand what excites them.

I draw inspiration from everyday life and my relationships.

I’m constantly learning new ways to hype and engage audiences.