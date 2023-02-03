Grooving in the Ghetto Friday 27 January 2023

ERIC GETS AMERICAN NOD

Gospel artist, Kabelo Eric, has received international recognition in the form of three nominations at the 8th Annual Voices of Gospel Music Awards (VOGMA).

The awards are set for 9th September in Mobile, Alabama with Eric up for Male Artist of the Year, EP of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year categories.

The golden-voiced artist is no stranger to the US audience.

He performed with a live band at the Indie Artists Rock artist showcase in Delaware on 29th October last year.

Official voting will begin on 5th February until 5th April on www.vogma.org....