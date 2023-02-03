Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Grooving in the Ghetto Friday 27 January 2023

By

Published

Grooving In the Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023
Kabelo Eric

ERIC GETS AMERICAN NOD
Gospel artist, Kabelo Eric, has received international recognition in the form of three nominations at the 8th Annual Voices of Gospel Music Awards (VOGMA).

The awards are set for 9th September in Mobile, Alabama with Eric up for Male Artist of the Year, EP of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year categories.

The golden-voiced artist is no stranger to the US audience.

He performed with a live band at the Indie Artists Rock artist showcase in Delaware on 29th October last year.

Official voting will begin on 5th February until 5th April on www.vogma.org....

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023 Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

SON OF THE SOIL Saturday sees the eagerly anticipated Son of the Soil festival sprout out on the rich green grass of Tashy’s Royal...

2 days ago
The Big Brother Experience The Big Brother Experience

Entertainment

The Big Brother Experience

Media titans meet Big Brother is undoubtedly the biggest and most watched reality TV series in Africa. In 2023, for the first time in...

6 days ago
Attractive Zimbabwe Attractive Zimbabwe

Entertainment

Attractive Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is, undeniably, a beautiful country and, despite its high-profile troubles, was in the list of Top 10 Most Visited African Countries in 2022....

6 days ago
Royalty in the newsroom Royalty in the newsroom

Entertainment

Royalty in the newsroom

The king that became a media queen From her very first taste of the media industry, job shadowing at the Daily News as a...

6 days ago
Celeb edition with Thongbotho Mogatle Celeb edition with Thongbotho Mogatle

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Thongbotho Mogatle

Ever since uploading a clip of herself devouring boerewors back in 2021, 24-year-old comedian, Thongbotho Mogatle, has sizzled on social media – just like...

6 days ago
Real lives blind faith Real lives blind faith

News

Real lives blind faith

Determined youth overcomes disability to chase his dreams When life gives you lemons, regardless of how sour, throw in an insane amount of sugar...

6 days ago
Eyeballing the king of the jungle Eyeballing the king of the jungle

Entertainment

Eyeballing the king of the jungle

Unforgettable moments in the Okavango Panhandle "He was so close, I could smell his breath!" I've been lucky to experience some of Botswana's top...

6 days ago
Chillin Out Friday 27 January 2023 Chillin Out Friday 27 January 2023

Entertainment

Chillin Out Friday 27 January 2023

POWER-HUNGRY PASTOR BETRAYS WIFE Some of the things our Pastors get up to behind closed doors will really shock you. Shaya has been reliably...

27/01/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.