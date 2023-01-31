Media titans meet

Big Brother is undoubtedly the biggest and most watched reality TV series in Africa. In 2023, for the first time in its history, we saw the merging of two small screen superpowers - Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi - launching the first ever Big Brother Titans.

To celebrate this monumental season, DSTV hosted local media practitioners for an eventful night of Big Brother Media Titans Botswana this past Sunday.

“The Big Brother Media Titans event was all about recreating the Big Brother experience right here in Botswana. We selected individuals from differen...