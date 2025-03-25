Phuthego reports Tshwanelang for defamation

Broadhurst Police reportedly took socialite and influencer, Raymond Setlhomo Tshwanelang, in for questioning this afternoon following complaints by BTV newsreader Benson Phuthego.

The incident stems from allegations that Tshwanelang made defamatory social media posts about Phuthego, linking him to sexual misconduct claims.

While police have remained tight lipped on the matter, sources at Broadhurst police station have hinted on condition of anonymity that Tshwanelang was being interrogated by CID officers as part of ongoing investigations.

Tshwanelang, known for his vocal stance on social justice and anti-corruption advocacy, became a subject of police investigations allegedly after weighing in on a growing online conversation implicating Phuthego.

Of late, social media has been awash with accusations of sexual crimes against Phuthego, with commentators, including Tshwanelang, urging the alleged victims to come forward and seek justice.

This is not the first time Phuthego has found himself in the news for the wrong reasons.

In January 2019 he reported two women at Gaborone’s Central Police Station for defamation of character after they took to social media accusing him of sexual assault.

When reached for a comment this afternoon, Phuthego was reluctant to reveal details of his complaint as he said he did not want to stand on the way of police investigations.