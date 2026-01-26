CELEB EDITION WITH MASBELLO

Masbello is movement in its purest form. Bold, electric, and impossible to ignore. The moment she dances, you feel it.

There’s joy, power, and raw emotion in every silky step, which somehow manages to pull you in without even trying.

So, who exactly is Masbello?

I’m Bellindah Pako Lokose, also known as Masbello; a 23-year-old fun-loving girl from Gabane. I’ve been dancing for as long as I can remember. I was that kid who would perform for relatives during family gatherings back home (laughs).

How did you link up with The Choreographers and start working with Han-C?

I’ve been working with Han-C since 2022, and he’s always believed in my craft. He’s actually the one who pushed me to take DJ lessons. Fun fact: He’s also the one who named me Masbello (laughs). Working with The Choreographers BW has been amazing. They’re not just a team, they’re my family. They’ve always believed in me and given me space to show what I can do. They’ve contributed so much to my brand, and I’m really grateful. It’s only been two years, but it honestly feels like much longer.

How would you describe your dance style?

I love being unique. Even when I’m dancing well-known styles, I always add my personality to them. I put a lot of energy and effort into my dancing, and try to be as innovative as possible. There’s even a move I created without realizing how much people would love it. Now every time they see me, they ask me to do it. They actually named it Mokakaralo (laughs).

What’s been one of the most defining moments in your dance journey so far?

Seeing people cry when I perform. After shows, people come to me telling me how much they love and adore me, with some even shedding tears. Others perform my moves because they love it and connect with it so deeply. That really touches my heart.

You’ve faced bullying on social media recently. How has that affected you?

Bullying isn’t new to me. I grew up experiencing it at school and in different spaces. Recently, people started bullying me because of my looks, calling me ugly. Last year, I got braces and thought maybe that would stop the comments about my teeth, but it didn’t. It continued, and most of the bullying actually came from other women. It hurt so much that I even thought about deleting my Facebook page. I became scared to go out, worried that people would laugh at me.

What helped you push through and keep dancing?

When the bullying started trending, I received so many calls from people checking on me, comforting me, and motivating me. I’m really thankful for everyone who stood by me especially my friends. It showed me how much they believe in me and love my work. The Choreographers BW were also there for me through it all, and I can’t forget my mama bear, Judith Khiswa. She truly held me down.

What would you say to young dancers dealing with bullying or self-doubt?

Believe in yourself and trust the process. Hard work really does pay off. Not everyone will love what you do, and that’s okay, what matters is that some people will support and believe in you. Follow your passion, keep your head up, and don’t let negative comments break you. You never know what the future holds, so keep pushing.

What are your dreams within the dance and creative space?

I want to have my own dance studio, open a dance academy, become a dancing DJ, and collaborate with other creatives.

Quick one; what’s your favourite drink?

Fanta Orange! I love how sweet it is. It definitely matches my vibe.

Five things people don’t know about you:

I was an athlete.

I used to play football.

I’m a foodie.

I’m very talkative.

I’m also shy.