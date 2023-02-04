Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

SON OF THE SOIL

Saturday sees the eagerly anticipated Son of the Soil festival sprout out on the rich green grass of Tashy’s Royal Gardens in Ramotswa.

Big things are predicted for this event, with South African star, Ringo Madlingozi confirmed as the headline act.

Organisers have put together an impressive line-up to support the veteran ‘Sondela’ hit-maker, with Sereetsi and The Natives, Ndingo Johwa, Lizibo, Khoisan, Serurubele, Mafitlhakgosi, Western, Skit Kabomo, Fondo Fire, Cue and Lefatshe all scheduled to perform.

Larger-than-life radio personality and entrepreneur, Big Fish a...