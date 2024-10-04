Kesego enters race for Gaborone South as an independent candidate

After being vetted out leading to Botswana Democratic Party’s Primary elections, Kesego Okie decided to remain an active member of the party until after the death of then incumbent and preferred candidate Dumizweni Mthimkhulu.

Mthimkhulu was the Gaborone South MP and his passing opened another chance for the ambitious woman, however, the party had its own way.

Two names were nominated by the branch and Okie was not one of them.

This was the straw that broke the camel’s back and she bit the bullet and chose the road less travelled, opting to pursue her political ambitions outside party structures.

The Voice reporter, DANIEL CHIDA sat down with her to get a better understanding of how she hopes to serve and navigate the treacherous political landscape.

What reasons did your former party give for vetting you out of the contest?

None.

How did you feel about the decision?

I’m a firm believer in leadership that prioritizes engagement and dialogue.

I was therefore left disappointed and confused when no effort was made to provide any form of feedback on the vetting process.

What motivated you to run as an independent candidate after being excluded?

My motivation to run as an independent candidate stems from my deep desire to contribute to, and improve livelihoods of the people of Gaborone South.

I am a product of this constituency and have witnessed first hand the many developmental challenges that continue to affect our community, such as underdeveloped roads, schools, and poor street lighting, which compromise the safety of both people and property.

Serious societal issues like gender based violence, defilement, rape, murder, poor sanitation, and drug abuse are rampant across the constituency, and need urgent attention.

These problems are severe, and the community deserves a leader with genuine compassion and commitment to addressing these issues with them.

I have the energy and the zeal to enhance and work with the community in addressing these challenges.

This is what drove me to stand as an independent candidate, with the aim of bringing meaningful change and progress to my community.

Why did you not join one of the parties?

I chose not to join any political party because I believe that effective representation of the people and my constituency should not depend on party affiliation.

I am confident that with the support of the residents of Gaborone South, I can adequately represent their interests as an independent candidate.

In today’s changing political landscape, it is increasingly important to focus on individual capabilities rather than party affiliation.

Often, the weaknesses or incompetence of candidates can be overlooked simply because they are associated with a political party, whereas credible people with integrity are discredited purely because they are on their own.

My commitment is to serve the community directly and ensure their voices are heard, regardless of party lines.

What do you believe you can offer that your party couldn’t?

My preference is to speak without referencing the past.

I believe that as an independent candidate, I can offer a unique approach to community empowerment.

My focus will be on actively engaging with the community on a constant basis, ensuring their voices and needs are prioritised.

One of my key areas of priority will be to forge solid partnerships with various stakeholders, to ensure sustainable development of the constituency, including enhanced social capital.

Additionally, I aim to raise awareness of critical issues consistently in Parliament, advocating for their inclusion in national development plan.

This continuous engagement and proactive advocacy can lead to meaningful change and better opportunities for our constituents.

What are the biggest challenges you expect to face running as an independent candidate and a woman, especially without the backing of a political party?

Running as an independent candidate, in general for everyone without the backing of a political party, presents several challenges.

One of the biggest hurdles is political funding, as independent candidates often lack the resources that party affiliated candidates have, which makes it more difficult to reach and engage with voters effectively.

Additionally, I anticipate facing propaganda and fabrications that can arise during the campaign.

However, I am fully aware of these challenges, and I stepped forward to stand for the elections, knowing I would encounter them.

My focus remains on my goal of campaigning to represent my community and advocating for their needs, regardless of the obstacles I may face.

The Bible teaches us that it is Godly to be courageous and have no fear.

I am excited about this journey, and invite the voters to support me so that together, we create value for our constituency.

How do you plan to engage your community and gain their trust?

I have always worked closely with the people of Gaborone South, engaging with many through social empowerment initiatives.

The advent of social media provides a unique opportunity to close communication gaps, but I will also prioritise face to face engagements as nothing compares to human engagements.

For me, gaining their trust is not about starting from scratch; it’s about continuing the journey we’ve already begun together.

How do you plan to leverage your experience as a businessperson to improve the economic landscape in your area?

The constituency is rich with talent in leadership, arts, culture, sports, and other areas.

My plan is to engage with local businesses and organisations to collaboratively support projects and ideas generated by our community members for optimum benefit.

Recently, I have assisted young people in applying for the Youth Development Fund, helping them navigate the application process effectively.

I will leverage on this talent pool to lobby for financial support from companies resident within three Community, compelling them to exercise their license to operate and give back to the community.

I will also enhance my on going capacity building initiatives for SMMEs and individuals in the constituency, to ensure sustainability.

If elected, how do you plan to navigate working alongside a Parliament dominated by party politics?

Ultimately, every member of Parliament is there to represent their constituencies, although some may lose sight of that purpose.

We all face similar challenges and concerns from our communities, so I believe it will require strategic thinking and capability to align my efforts with those of other members when addressing issues that affect Gaborone South.

My focus will be on collaboration and finding common ground, ensuring my constituency is well represented without getting caught up in party politics.

I am excited at the opportunity to work with the councillors who will win; as our diverse thoughts and visions will need to be strategically moulded to represent the various stakeholders we have.

How do you intend to ensure that both youth and women are adequately represented and their issues addressed, especially those in your area?

The people of Gaborone South have my unwavering support, and nothing would bring me greater joy than to see everyone empowered to take on leadership roles across various sectors in our country.

My objective is to raise the issues that matter most in parliament, engage with relevant stakeholders, and continue working with youth and women in the community.

Inclusion and diversity are huge elements of a society, and I have already started supporting all vulnerable groups in the constituency, including people with disability and elderly, who often get forgotten as key contributors to our economy.