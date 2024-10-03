Husband threatens to kill wife over WhatsApp messages

A Molepolole man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly threatening to kill his wife over WhatsApp messages that suggested she was cheating.

Oreeditse Bolelang, 39, appeared before a Molepolole Magistrates court this week charged with making life-threatening remarks towards his wife, Portia Dinku, after finding incriminating chats with another man on her phone.

The incident allegedly took place on Independence eve at the couple’s home at Molepolole’s Magokotswane ward.

It is alleged that Bolelang lost his temper after he took Dinku’s phone and found the suspicious messages.

The heated confrontation is said to have escalated with Dinku suggesting they should divorce.

The divorce remarks appeared to have fuelled Bolelang’s rage as he warned his wife: “A wa re divorce, go tla nna loso pele (The divorce will come after the funeral).”

Fearing for her life, Dinku is said to have reported the threat to the police, who arrested Bolelang and placed him in custody.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution suggested that the suspect be remanded in custody since the couple lived together and that there were concerns that he might execute the threats.

After the police failed to avail the investigating officer, Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki called Dinku to the stand to clarify if she wanted her husband to remain in custody.

“I feel he said it because of the misunderstanding we had. That’s why after three days I went to the police to inform them that I wanted to withdraw the matter,” Dinku told the Magistrate.

She further explained to the court that their five children had been asking for their father’s whereabouts, with one of them even missing school since his arrest.

Before granting Bolelang conditional bail, the Chief Magistrate reminded Dinku that the case was not about her children, but about her life.

Bolelang was released on bail under strict conditions that he does not contact the wife and was ordered to provide two sureties binding themselves for the sum of P2000.