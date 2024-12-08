Washing the tears away

Government has moved quickly to wash away the tears of Francistowners whose homes were badly affected by the freak storm which battered Ghetto last Monday.

18 homesteads in the second city’s East and West constituencies suffered severe damage in the brief but brutal weather experienced in Francistown last week.

Addressing journalists at the Civic Centre on Sunday, Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa revealed close to half-a-million Pula has been allocated by the Disaster Relief Programme to assist those affected.

Mohwasa added aid has already been handed out in the form of food and tents, with the Red Cross’ help.

The Minister assured the media the damaged houses will all be repaired this week.

“We are assisting with labor and material, and we are certain the laborers will expedite their work. Our intention is for every Motswana to have a decent household,” said Mohwasa, who promised to return after a month for an update on progress.

Although the storm lasted for less than an hour, as well as homes, the heavy rains and strong winds hit the city’s hawkers hard, with many seeing their stalls washed away.

“We managed to meet with those who were affected, and we asked them to reach us whenever they need help. The informal sector told us they do not have a rightful place to do their business and that where they are now, they are overcrowded,” said Mohwasa, who admitted the city’s drainage system needs looking at.

“When there is a storm; water does not pass easily as people block it with litter they throw in.”