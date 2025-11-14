Jilted youth allegedly rapes ex after attacking her new lover

Unable to accept seeing his former girlfriend happy with another man, a jilted lover allegedly attacked his ex and her new boyfriend before raping her.

Kagiso Nkagisang, 23, is said to have struck at around 0800 on Sunday (2 nd November) morning at Seswa cattle post near Tonota, forcing his way into the new boyfriend’s house.

Reportedly armed with a knife, he is said to have stabbed his ‘replacement’ several times before dragging his terrified ex into the bush, where he allegedly raped her before fleeing.

The man sustained cuts to his head and hands while the woman was injured in the chest.

Three days later, the police finally caught up with Nkagisang, who was charged with rape as well as unlawful wounding.

Arraigned at Francistown Magistrates Court, the Makomoto village native looked worse for wear, his head swathed in a bandage, his face a swollen mess.

The suspected rapist was denied bail after state prosecutor, Paphidzo Ngada pointed out the injured man was still in hospital.

“The investigations have just begun and according to the new bail act the accused person cannot be granted bail without the complainant’s say in court,” noted Prosecutor Kuda.

With his plea reserved, Nkagisang was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, set for 20 November