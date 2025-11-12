The power of love

Differences no barrier as disabled pastor marries young sweetheart

On Saturday 20 September, Wabotlhe Chimidza and Boipono Chimidza sealed their three-year relationship, saying ‘I do’ in a beautiful wedding ceremony at the bride’s home in Letlhakeng.

Due to their striking differences – Wabotlhe is a disabled, wheelchair bound man approaching 60 while Boipono is a tall, 35-year-old bombshell – pictures of the couple’s big day went viral on Facebook.

Although the majority of the feedback was positive, with most congratulating the Chimidzas on their union, a few spiteful trolls couldn’t resist having their say, insinuating Boipono married her pastor husband for money not love.

Speaking to The Voice, Boipono admits such talk hurt her.

Gazing at her hubby of just over a month with great fondness, she says God answered her prayers, providing her with the perfect man.

“Others after they saw the negative comments phoned me to give some words of encouragement to be strong and recognise my marriage as a blessing. I just want to clear the air and put on record that I love my husband and I will love him forever. I am not on material things and every woman eats her husband’s money,” maintains Boipono, adding the marriage ended her family’s curse, as she is the first of nine siblings to get hitched.

Taking The Voice on a trip down memory lane, she reveals they first met in September 2022 when they were both working at the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education – her as a Procurement Officer, him as an Assistant Manager.

During a visit to the Ministry, a simple request for a cup of tea would stir up emotions neither expected.

“I was just bored and prepared the tea adding more sugar on it; little did I know he would enjoy the tea. After drinking it, he left for his office. Two days later he came back asking for my number. I gave it to him so that he could leave me alone; the following day he phoned me after hours proposing love,” recalls Boipono, the memory causing fits of laughter from both.

They agreed to meet at South Ring Mall, the smooth pastor buying chocolate in a bid to win Boipono over.

However, it was not until a month later, when she accompanied Wabotlhe to a niece’s wedding, that the two agreed to become lovers.

Both went into the relationship with baggage: Wabotlhe has three children from his previous marriage, a 19-year liaison that ended in divorce in 2019, while Boipono is a mother of two boys.

Fortunately, all the children get on well with their parent’s new partner.

Against the odds, their love blossomed and in September last year, Wabotlhe, whose mum and dad are late, informed his eldest sister of his intensions to marry. She took the message to other relatives and they later went to meet Boipono’s parents.

“She is now my wife, though I just invited few people, a lot of people attended including some colleagues that I didn’t invite. When we arrived home from the District Commissioner’s office after solemnization, to my surprise, the yard was fully packed! I am going to invite more people during the second leg of the celebration at my home village in Serowe next year,” promised Mr Chimidza, a Reverend at Heaven Holiness Apostolic Church.

Describing her husband, 59, as a kind, good person with a great sense of humour, Boipono tells The Voice how he moved her relatives to tears of joy when he touched them as they danced.

“People shouldn’t judge others on how they are. Every human being is God’s creation. It doesn’t matter if they have disability, they resembles the image of God. You only pray for a partner and God chooses for you!”

Unable to stop smiling, Wabotlhe ends the interview on a serious note.

“After my first marriage I never thought I could date any woman or get married because it wasn’t easy. Pastoring taught me not to keep grudges, I don’t compare anyone. Even some relatives were concerned when I told them I want to marry. I am a happy man, I married a beautiful wife and have faith our marriage is forever,” he concludes, disclosing their hopes to fly overseas for the honeymoon.