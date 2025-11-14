Winning through VISA

*She’s next Botswana winners announced

Winners of the inaugural She’s Next Botswana competition, a Visa flagship initiative have been announced.

The P350 000 first prize went to PK Maxi Farms, who impressed judges with its innovative approach and community impact, while Mr Solar, a 100 percent citizen-and women owned solar company walked away with P200 000 in the second position.

The third price went to Phemo Aesthetics who specializes in expert skincare treatments, including microneedling, chemical peels, skin tag removal and many others. They walked home with P150 000.

The three winners were selected from five finalists which included Dr. Wada’s Tutorials and City & Safari International.

The event, held last week in Gaborone at the Royal Aria, brought together women entrepreneurs from across the country alongside business leaders and policymakers.

It marked an exciting milestone as She’s Next expanded into Botswana for the first time, adding to Visa’s growing network of entrepreneurial initiatives across Africa.

Lesedi Masilo of PK Farms thanked Visa for affording her the opportunity to grow her business.

“The win is deeply meaningful. It will help me grow my business faster and create jobs for people in my community. It’s a dream come true,” she said.

PK Maxi Farms was born out of the Covid-19 pandemic; this female led agricultural enterprise in Botswana is transforming the nations’ food landscape by tackling import dependency and advancing sustainable farming.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), closing gender gaps in the workforce could boost global GDP by up to 35%, highlighting just how much potential lies in empowering women entrepreneurs. This is among the reasons why Visa’s She’s Next has come to Botswana, to continue helping women-owned small businesses grow through funding, mentorship, and business training.

Visa Southern Africa Country Manager Salome Makau said the programme’s expansion couldn’t have come at the right time.

Makau said Botswana has one of the highest rates of entrepreneurial potential on the continent.

“We’ve seen women here launch businesses that are creative, resilient, and community-focused. She’s Next gives them the boost they deserve. Not just for funding, but for access, mentorship, and a sense of belonging in the wider business ecosystem. This is where Africa’s future lies,” she said.

Makau further said For Visa, She’s Next is part of a broader commitment to financial inclusion and small business empowerment across Africa and the world.

In partnership with the UNDP, Makau shared that Visa will be inviting an additional 200 female entrepreneurs to apply for its capacity-building programme focused on enterprise development.

“This initiative will also include a series of targeted masterclasses designed to support growth within the manufacturing sector an area that aligns closely with the Botswana government’s strategic priority of strengthening industry to drive economic growth and job creation,” she said.

“From this programme, six entrepreneurs will be selected to be onboarded within the supply chain of Cresta Hotel, further ensuring that more women entrepreneurs have access to the tools and knowledge needed to scale their businesses and contribute meaningfully to the economy.