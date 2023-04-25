Have you seen 2-six?

You May Also Like
News
Suspected swindler nabbed in Honda Fit hoax A suspected serial swindler’s luck ran out over the Easter holidays when he was nabbed by the...
Business
Company Has Appetite For Foreign Investment With Go-To-Africa Strategy Botswana Stock Exchange listed Real Estate business, Letlole La Rona(LLR) has performed impressively well in...
News
Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...
News
'Teachers living in terror as students unleash violence,' warn BOSETU A spate of violent attacks by students on teachers and fellow students has sent...
Sports
Terrific Tafic causing a splash Although there was plenty of slipping and sliding on the pitch as the non-stop rains soaked the Old Francistown...
Entertainment
Lying Prophet Popular and controversial Aposttle King Mojadigo is indeed a strange man. Known for his knack to prophecy doom over missing people, the...
News
Ndaba and Saleshando's first public appearance together since UDC split The bromance between the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will...