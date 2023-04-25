Have you seen 2-six?

Dovedale man missing since Easter holidays

The father of a Dovedale man last seen ten days ago (as of Wednesday 19 April), has expressed hope that his son will be found alive and well.

A Headman of Arbitration in the small village, located just outside Mahalapye, Kgosi Lekgotla Nthumolang told The Voice that all the traditional doctors and spiritual leaders consulted by the family are convinced his son is still alive.

Othusitse Segomotso Nthumolang, 38, went missing on 9th April following a visit to his father's farm on the outskirts of the village.

In an interview with this publ...