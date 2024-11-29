Creatives confident of better times under UDC

Following the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) historic rise to power at last month’s general elections, hope is rising amongst the country’s creatives.

Believing better times lie on the horizon, local artists were quick to back the new regime when Voice Entertainment caught up with them this week.

Here, they share their views on President Duma Boko’s administration and highlight the changes they wish to see in their industry…

HAN-C

It’s always good to have a fresh start. I’m just anticipating that a lot of things will be done.

Right now, our social media platforms in the country are not monetizing; hopefully, because we have a youth as our Minister of Youth, she will hear us out and see what we need in order for us to grow as creatives.

You know social media played a huge role in the results of our elections.

A lot of people have large followings, and while some social media influencers make money from deals, not everyone has those opportunities.

We need our social media platforms to be monetized.

Like I said, we only need one meeting with the minister so we can tell her what needs to be done in our industry.

I believe she will understand our concerns.

But let’s see what happens.

FELLA ON THE BEAT

When we talk about the new government, I wasn’t sure that as Batswana we were ready for change.

But how I see things now and how I feel right now, I think it was really necessary.

We’re already seeing some things changing, like young people being elected into Parliament.

For me, this is the change we’ve been longing for.

For our country to succeed, we need strong, young minds to push us forward, with the help of the elders.

They shouldn’t be sidelined because they help guide us when we don’t get things right.

As an artist, I think the government can help with the issue of royalties and make it easier to register our work and receive royalties.

Many artists complain about being robbed of what’s rightfully theirs.

SEAN PINK

I would love to see the Minister of Arts giving support to artists of all kinds, especially upcoming ones like me.

Also, they should stop making everything big happen only in the capital city.

Even here in Francistown, they should host events and book us just like they do in Gaborone.

Things should balance.

But I’m happy I got to witness change, something our parents waited for 58 years, and some didn’t even live to see!

MOTLHA MUSIC

With this new administration, our country should thank God for hearing our prayers.

We’ve long cried for this change as artists.

This is a change that aligns Botswana with the youth who want to take the country forward.

We want to see every industry flourishing without hiccups.

I’m very happy and excited about this new administration.

What we need as artists is a platform that truly advocates for the arts, not the ones available now, which don’t fulfill their promises or do their jobs.

KSB

I’m happy we managed to make a change, something historic.

This is what I’ve been longing for since 2019.

It’s not that I hated the past regime, but I wanted something that would challenge us.

As an artist, I’ve had to change the way I do things, and that’s how I managed to get hits after 15 years in the music industry.

It showed me that change can take you somewhere.

Politically, I felt we needed something new.

I give my blessings to the new President, Advocate Duma Boko.

We hope he will fulfill their promises, like making the National Arts Council operational to empower the arts.

I also hope that, as much as I live in South Africa, I won’t be sidelined.

They should remember I’m still a Motswana.

And just like South African artists are booked for P100, 000, I expect to be booked for the same price!

I breathe the same air, drink the same water and do the same things they do.

I expect the new administration to bring such changes.