Suspected swindler nabbed in Honda Fit hoax

A suspected serial swindler’s luck ran out over the Easter holidays when he was nabbed by the cops for allegedly attempting one con too many.

26-year-old Phatsimo Ketshabile, whose previous misdemeanors seemingly stretch across the country, was in Francistown for a wedding when he reportedly tried to make some quick cash.

The self-employed Kudumatse village native took to Facebook, advertising his Honda Fit for sale.

His post received interest from one Kemang Busang in Donga, who was tricked into sending Ketshabile P9, 500 as a down pay...