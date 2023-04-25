Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

One con too many

By

Published

One con too many
DOWNCAST: Ketshabile leaving court after failing to get bail

Suspected swindler nabbed in Honda Fit hoax

A suspected serial swindler’s luck ran out over the Easter holidays when he was nabbed by the cops for allegedly attempting one con too many.

26-year-old Phatsimo Ketshabile, whose previous misdemeanors seemingly stretch across the country, was in Francistown for a wedding when he reportedly tried to make some quick cash.

The self-employed Kudumatse village native took to Facebook, advertising his Honda Fit for sale.

His post received interest from one Kemang Busang in Donga, who was tricked into sending Ketshabile P9, 500 as a down pay...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Spine chilling Spine chilling

News

Spine chilling

Dumped man found guilty of terrifying threat Slow but steady, on Tuesday the long arm of the law finally caught up with a foul-mouthed...

1 hour ago
Man flogged for foul language Man flogged for foul language

News

Man flogged for foul language

A foul-mouthed man was lashed on his bare buttocks this Wednesday by a Mogoditshane Customary Court after the presiding chief, Kgosi Keabetswe Dihutso, found...

1 hour ago
Officer caught in rat trap tender Officer caught in rat trap tender

News

Officer caught in rat trap tender

Chief Supplies Officer convicted of 10 counts of corruption A tender to trap and kill rats at the Gaborone High Court has instead ensnared...

1 hour ago
Freedom heartbreak Freedom heartbreak

News

Freedom heartbreak

Freed man finds fiance nursing new baby A wrong conviction for an offence he did not commit has broken a fisherman's heart and family...

1 hour ago
Have you seen 2-six? Have you seen 2-six?

News

Have you seen 2-six?

Dovedale man missing since Easter holidays The father of a Dovedale man last seen ten days ago (as of Wednesday 19 April), has expressed...

1 hour ago
Maun goes gospel Maun goes gospel

Entertainment

Maun goes gospel

Hot on the heels of the Easter Holidays, a Maun pastor is once again hoping to re-ignite a passion for Christ in the tourist...

2 hours ago
A family divided A family divided

News

A family divided

Wife's relationship with father-in-law irritates hubby Six months into their marriage, a jealous man’s suspicions over his wife’s relationship with his step-father has landed...

2 hours ago
Chillin' out Friday 21 April 2023 Chillin' out Friday 21 April 2023

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Friday 21 April 2023

STAGED PRANKS? Shaya’s investigative eye spotted something interesting in the new Mma-Vee’s posts - it appears there’s a chance she could be deceiving us...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.