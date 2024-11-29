Hotel unveils luxury River Chalets

The smiles were out in full force at Cresta Marang Gardens last Friday (November 15, 2024), as the famous Francistown-based hotel unveiled ten luxury new chalets.

Perched on the edge of Marang’s rich green lawn, in the shade of the mighty eucalyptus trees that tower over the lush landscape, as well as privacy, the detached suites offer close-up, scenic views of Tati River.

Modern and sleek, while still providing a comfortable ‘homely’ feel, the spacious rooms go for P2, 500 a night, a charge that covers breakfast as well as bed.

All ten River Chalets are already available for booking and take the number of operational rooms at the hotel up to 100.

Hosting members of the media to a tour of the impressive facilities, Hotel Manager, Gwiso Lisenda explained they built the new chalets to replace the old ones, which although extremely popular with the public, had become dilapidated and dangerous and had to be knocked down.

“Our customers wanted to be lodged in the old ones, and we realized they love them so we decided to bring in these fresh ones. That is why we have these beautiful, modernized river chalets. We listen to the feedback we get from our customers; it really helps us get better and keep thriving for excellence. We are Marang, where one smile starts another!” declared Lisenda.

For her part, Marang Head of Marketing and Communications, Lerato Tebogo touched on the hotel chain’s global campaign ‘See Botswana Differently with Cresta’.

“After Covid, there were some changes in the hospitality industry that needed us to also introspect and say what the new offering is. So, we are bringing a tourism partnership to our clients which shows that as Cresta, we are looking at you as a partner and ask you what you want us to do,” said Tebogo.