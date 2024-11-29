Botswana’s solar dream

Botswana eyes 8,000 MW renewable energy boom

Botswana is positioning itself to become Africa’s solar energy powerhouse, with ambitions to produce over 8,000 megawatts of power for export, according to Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe.

According to Gaolathe, the country has the potential to generate over 8,000 megawatts of power, which will be pursued under his government.

Under the Integrated Resource Plan government had set a target of raising renewable energy to 30 percent of the country’s energy mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2036 with the capacity of solar set to reach 1,200 megawatts by 2026/2027.

Speaking at the National Renewable Energy Dialogue in Gaborone recently, Gaolathe emphasised that solar will play a key role as an anchor in the local energy mix.

“We, as the incoming government, are saying we can dream higher than 1,200 megawatts which is far from enough. We believe that this country has the potential to be producing 8,000 megawatts of power for export.” said Gaolathe who also serves as Minister of Finance.

Botswana has one of the highest solar radiation exposure rates in the world, with 3,200 hours of sunshine per year.

Therefore, this proves Botswana’s potential to become a global renewable energy hub, given its abundant solar resources.

“A key strategy is the unbundling of Botswana Power Corporation (BPC), allowing transmission to operate independently and encouraging innovation and technology adoption in the sector. We need to break up the power chain. Separating transmission will attract more advanced technology, enabling modernization and allowing companies with expertise to excel in this space. Power generation should involve managed competition, giving others the opportunity to participate. With the right technology and interconnections, we can collectively create global power companies capable of lighting all of Africa. It’s an exciting vision,” remarked Gaolathe outlining how the new government plans to transform the energy sector and foster a green economy.

According to Gaolathe there are also plans for a 636 Solar Photovoltaic energy, 200MW of solar concentrated energy and 100MW of wind-generated electricity and 140MW of battery energy storage.

“This vision is achievable. Years ago, in New York I was building mathematical models and structuring greenfield projects for the power sectors in North America, Canada, and South America. They were already implementing what we now envision, so this is not just theory. These are practical, achievable steps that can transform the lives of our people. Botswana has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 15 per cent, by 2030, but we are a small country and still developing, so we need to be allowed some legroom to develop our country and bring it to that stage where we can afford to commit ourselves to lofty ideals around carbon footprints,” said Gaolathe.