The Journey of Sibusiso Kgosikhumo and “Modisa and I”

Meet Sibusiso Kgosikhumo, the man behind the TikTok sensation “Modisa and I.” A devoted father, optometrist, author, and emerging farmer, he’s redefining the perception of farming through relatable and inspiring content.

With his daughter and farm aide by his side, he has turned his daily farm chronicles into a source of education, motivation, and entertainment.

From penning self-help books to nurturing crops, Sibusiso proves that passion, persistence, and a touch of humor can transform lives and livelihoods.

Here’s what he had to share about his multi-faceted journey.

Kindly tell us about yourself.

I am Tseo’s dad. Everything else is secondary.

An optometrist by trade, overlander and avid traveler by passion, and an upcoming farmer by necessity.

I have done quite a number of other things in my life, like writing and self-publishing self-help books stemming from a passion for personal and societal development.

I have also spoken in different countries, like Tanzania, in a bid to inspire young people akin to myself.

What inspired you to venture into farming, and how did the idea to document your journey on TikTok come about?

I have said this and will say it one more time: my TikTok journey was totally serendipitous.

Actually, I first started off on TikTok educating people on primary eye conditions, which is my first-line trade.

Sadly, that didn’t do quite well, but when I started documenting my everyday life at the farm, for some reason, people took a liking to it.

I started farming, albeit at a small scale, after the COVID pandemic gave us a smack in the face, reminding us to try and be self-sustainable at both micro and macro levels.

You’ve shown that farming can be done bit by bit without significant finances. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced when starting out, and how did you overcome them?

The idea that farming has always been a retirement plan, at least for the people I know, has quite frankly sailed with the wind.

I thought it best to gradually invest in a farm one brick and one TikTok video at a time.

I will also be fair and say that because I have a stable primary source of income, it allows me to invest in another venture free of pressure.

The biggest hurdle for me, and still is to be honest, is the lack of adequate knowledge about the processes and systems within the profession itself.

There is an adage that says, “First you earn, then you can learn,” and I have found it to be true.

I am actively pursuing and consuming as much knowledge as I can.

Your social media journey has gained you a loyal following. What do you think resonates most with your audience?

Voiceovers!

I genuinely think people love the voiceovers more than anything because they are the basis of storytelling, and we all love a good story, don’t we?

The voiceovers enable me to convey a message on anything in a quirky way that gets people yearning to hear about the chronicles of some guy, his farm aide, and his daughter.

Can you explain the meaning behind the name “Modisa and I” and how it reflects your farming journey?

“Modisa and I” is a name that developed as our channel grew in following.

You see, the people who consume my content are quite smart and attentive.

They noticed that I always say, “So Modisa and I decided to…” and decided it would be apt to call me “Modisa and I.”

As our most valued stakeholders, who am I to deny them? So I go by the name “Modisa and I.”

Modisa means a shepherd, and I deliberately chose not to disclose his name for his own privacy and for continuity, supposing he decides to pursue other interests, which I doubt because, trust me, he is the most well-fed modisa in this country, if not the continent.

Who is the main character in your vlogs, and how do they contribute to the success of your content?

I would love to say I am, but it turns out people love my daughter and my modisa more than they do me.

They even used to love my dog, Thyra (pronounced as ThooRa), more than they did me.

So I would love to believe Tseo and Modisa are tied at number one.

With respect to contribution, I would say we all have some sort of impact, but I cannot say I have computed who does more.

We are all a happy farm family.

Your bond with your child is evident in your farm vlogs. How do you balance being a parent and managing farm life?

The two aren’t mutually exclusive, are they?

The moment I fathered a child, my whole being changed.

It defined me.

It is not something I can choose not to be by definition.

I can choose not to perform my duties, but the fact remains: I am a father.

So I do not see it as something that can be brought up in the conversation versus farming.

In short, as you have seen in the vlogs, I farm with my princess.

You’re not just a farmer but also a cook! What’s your favourite dish to prepare, and how does cooking tie into your farm content?

Favourite dish? Anything with rice.

They do not call it seganka for no reason.

I love it, with tons of mayo, and I am certain it’s the reason for my being overweight.

To clarify, I am not a chef and have never claimed to be one.

I have never received any form of culinary training.

I respect people who are professionals in the food space, and I hope my content does not water down the effort it takes to be a pro in that space.

However, everybody eats, and a lot of people cook because cooking is a life skill.

I just decided to pull out a phone and record when I cook at the farm.

You’ve also published a book. Can you share what it’s about and how it aligns with your farming and social media endeavors?

My first book spoke of actively pursuing things that set your soul alight, and to a large extent, it is the life I am currently living.

It also spoke to being multifaceted and thriving in various spaces if there is concerted effort, and I believe that is what is happening now, regardless of how minuscule it may seem.

The sentiments I had when writing those books years ago are proving to be true and evident in my life.

I am sure those principles are what spur me on to date in all my life endeavors.

How has your social media influence and farming journey helped you secure brand ambassador deals?

To be honest, I have not actively pursued any brands for collaboration or ambassadorship.

It has always been a situation where a brand resonates with my content and feels they can use me.

I am just a tool, and with a tool, the handler knows what they want to achieve and how best to use it.

It has been really fun and rewarding, both emotionally and financially.

How do you juggle running your optician business and managing your farm simultaneously?

It was quite tedious at first.

But ever since I decided to partially live at the farm, things got better because my home became my workplace in essence.

So when I knock off from the eye care practice and go home, I am simultaneously attending to the farm in real time.

Many people are inspired by your journey. What advice do you have for those looking to start farming but feel limited by resources?

Farming is a capital-intensive venture with slow returns.

I am not well-positioned to give advice as I, too, am still growing in the space.

For me, it was always about pacing myself and moving forward in manageable chunks.

I started small.

I still am small but definitely not as small as I was last year.

What are your long-term goals for “Modisa and I,” both as a brand and as a farm?

As a brand, my goal is to grow into spaces beyond what I am currently doing and work with other brands because this has really been exciting for me.

As for the farm, we aspire to get to a point where we produce high-grade products that make us proud to be on the back end of what you get on your table.

What are the most valuable lessons farming has taught you about life and relationships?

One word: patience.

Things take time. Progress takes time.

Recognition takes time.

Oh, and faith.

Farming has somewhat strengthened my sense of belief because I have learned to envision my farm years from today.

I see things in my head way before they are material.

Even today, when I take my walks around the farm, I always see a grand and beautiful farm, although we are nowhere near that.

What would you like to say to your followers who have supported your journey from the beginning?

We are forever indebted to them.

They have kept me going and have always been the wings beneath my wings on days where it is difficult to maintain the motivation to create content.

They are my family by extension, and I am grateful and humbled by their love.

That is why I do not like to refer to them as “fans” or “followers” lest I become pompous and fall victim to my ego.

They are family.

Thank God it’s Friday. What are your plans for the weekend?

FriYAY!

My biggest plan for this weekend is to marry off my friend, Annah Chilongo, who is getting married in Lobatse.

So, I will be in Lobatse being a witness to her nuptials.

Sunday I will probably be at the farm creating content as I would do on a normal Sunday.

Anyway, thank you so much for having me on your platform.

I appreciate the recognition, and I must say I had a stellar time with you.

Thank you for what comes across to me as an endorsement of my work thus far.

Ke leboga hela thata.