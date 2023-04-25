Freedom heartbreak

Freed man finds fiance nursing new baby

A wrong conviction for an offence he did not commit has broken a fisherman's heart and family after he found his fiance nursing another man's child.

When the Court of Appeal freed Morerwa Mbazera, a 54-year old fisherman from Kauxwi village last Friday, he had already served four years and four months in prison for possession of ivory, an offence he did not commit.

He had consistently denied the charges from the day he was arrested on the 22nd September 2016 until his last day in prison on April 12th 2023.

When he walked out of prison, he h...