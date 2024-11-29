November fool’s day

The false dawn that fooled us all!

November 18 will always be a poignant reminder of how Zimbos were sold a dummy and made to believe that change had finally arrived in Zimbabwe.

Hundreds took to the streets on this day seven years ago, ululating and shouting with joy that long-time ruler, the late former President, Robert Mugabe had finally fallen from grace.

The once untouchable Mugabe had been elbowed out of power by his own people, with the help of the army. The very same army that had helped him rule with an iron fist for so many years had finally turned against him, fed-up with his failings and wanting nothing more to do with the old man’s leadership.

The much-hated soldiers suddenly became darlings of the nation.

When they took over the streets in Harare, many couldn’t help but take selfies with their new perceived liberators.

The euphoria was just too much and so contagious, many of us were swept away in the moment.

I was in Gaborone at the time and wished to be home, to celebrate with my fellow countrymen; change had finally come, or so we thought.

We believed years of economic turmoil, corruption and bad governance had come to an end. We forgot that Mugabe was never alone in mismanaging the country; our resentment for the man blinded us to overlook all those who had been close to him.

The main actor was gone but the other crew members were there and ready to take over from where the former boss had left – it was their turn to eat, as the saying goes.

The masses that took to the streets in support of the new regime did not realise they were simply putting lipstick on a pig.

Mugabe had fallen but Zanu PF was still in power. The culture of the ruling party was very much alive and the new leader was no different from the old.

Some people even say Mugabe was a better devil and now regret the day they joined in the celebration of his demise.

On Monday, many took to social media venting their frustration and calling November 18, National Dzungu (loosely meaning ‘foolish’) Day, for many of us were fooled into believing that a new era had dawned.

Yet here we are, still with the same old problems of economic challenges, collapsed public health sector, corruption, and a worthless local currency that is being forced on us.

Despite these hardships, hope remains alive that maybe one day real change will come.

In fact, the change in Botswana has renewed hope in the hearts of many Zimbos; if it happened to our neighbours, surely the same should happen to us one day!