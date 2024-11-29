Jailed and fined for weed

His freedom isn’t the only thing 48-year-old Bulisani Vundla has lost – his trademark dreadlocks are gone too!

The Zimbabwean, who infamously admitted in court last month that he smokes weed ‘to stay active’, learned his fate this Tuesday (November 19, 2024) as sentencing loomed over him for two crimes: marijuana possession and illegal border crossing.

Vundla was arrested on October 14th at his home in Francistown’s Gerald Estates after police discovered a sachet of marijuana weighing 22 grams.

His troubles didn’t end there, as it was revealed he had also entered the country illegally.

Facing the judge, a visibly distressed Vundla explained his marijuana use stemmed from depression.

“I have been diagnosed with a condition I don’t think I can cope with in prison. I plead for a lenient sentence because I am not receiving assistance for my health,” he said, his face etched with sorrow.

The court handed him a fine of P5,000 or five years in jail, with four years suspended, for the dagga charge.

For illegally crossing the border, he must pay P3,000 or serve six months behind bars.

Now his dreadlocks gone and facing incarceration, Vundla’s story is one of heartbreak and hardship.

He revealed he first came to Botswana when he was just 20, jumping the border to join his father who died a few years later, leaving him to navigate life by himself.