ABSA Bank Botswana Champions Women Empowerment

Absa Bank Botswana continues to champion women’s roles in driving Botswana’s economic growth and development.

Through initiatives like the Women in Business Workshop, the bank reinforces its vision of an inclusive and prosperous future led by empowered women entrepreneurs who inspire generations to come.

Absa Bank Botswana recently held its annual Women in Business Workshop in Tlokweng at Oasis Motel, bringing together women entrepreneurs and business leaders for a day of empowerment, learning, and networking.

Under the theme “Reimagining Your Business for a Better Future,” the workshop focused on equipping women-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with essential skills to navigate Botswana’s evolving economy and drive sustainable growth.

Spencer Moreri, Acting Head of Communications at Absa Bank Botswana, highlighted the bank’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs.

“Empowering women entrepreneurs is key to building strong communities and a robust economy. This workshop underscores our dedication to fostering economic empowerment by providing women with the skills, networks, and confidence to thrive,” said Moreri.

The workshop featured sessions led by Absa leaders on critical aspects of business success. Moreri stressed the importance of creating value, trust, and visibility for one’s brand.

“Building a strong brand and networking can open doors to partnerships and opportunities. I encourage women entrepreneurs to invest in these essential aspects,” he advised.

ABSA Bank Botswana Execution Manager – Enterprise & Supply Chain, Bakang Tshwene, said the transformative role of women in leadership is very imperative.

“Women in leadership are reshaping the business landscape. It’s inspiring to see so many committed to making a difference,” remarked Tshwene emphasizing that efficiency as a cornerstone of sustainable growth comes from focusing on basics like financial management and resource optimization which builds a foundation for long-term success.