Woman to stand trial for splashing lover with boiling water

Although she admitted scalding her ex-boyfriend’s face with boiling water and pleaded guilty to grievous harm, a young woman will still stand trial after insisting she acted out of fear for her life.

Appearing before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Monday (November 18, 2024), 23-year-old Tiroyaone Kgokong said she splashed the steaming liquid on her former lover, Koogaile Ramosetlha, 29, in an attempt to scare him away.

“He was after me, when I tried to leave him he followed me. He was demanding some things back that he gave me; he told me that he wanted the money and the clothes he bought for me. When I told him that I have used the money, he told me he will kill me like his cousin killed someone,” Kgokong confidently told court.

According to the facts before court, on 28 August, at Loologane village in Kweneng District, Kgokong and her mother, Ngwanyanagape Jwadu went to visit her aunt, Onthatile Jwadu.

On their way, they were joined by Ramosetlha.

Upon arrival at Jwadu’s house, tensions quickly sparked between the quarrelling exes, with Ramosetlha’s demanding that Kgogong return his gifts as she was clearly no longer interested in him.

The woman reportedly reacted by taking water which was simmering over the fire place and chucking it at her on/off boyfriend, splashing his face and chest.

After the incident, Kgokong’s two sisters rushed the injured man to Loologane Clinic where he was attended and returned home. The following day he was referred to Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

Having originally confessed, Kgokong had a change of heart when court informed her she had no lawful justification to cause severe injuries to the complainant. It was then that she tried to explain her actions.

Court will now reconvene on 9 December for Final Case Management to prepare for trial.

Meanwhile, last month Ramosetlha appeared before the same court charged with threatening to kill Kgokong.

Seemingly frustrated with the police’s lack of progress in bringing Kgokong to justice, he allegedly threatened to take matters into his own hands on 13 October, reportedly telling his one-time flame, “I’m going to kill you.”

The former lovebirds are both out on bail, with Ramosetlha to appear for mention on 26 November.