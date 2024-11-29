Kgotla films brings Morwaake to the big screen

Kgotla Films, a groundbreaking social enterprise dedicated to shaping Botswana’s film industry, is set to premiere its latest production, Morwaake, on November 28th at the newly opened Capitol Cinemas in Masa Centre, Gaborone.

Morwaake dives into the complex themes of generational conflict, the interplay between tradition and modernity, and the pressing issue of male suicide, a significant concern in Botswana, which ranks among the countries with the highest suicide rates globally, at 19 per 100,000 people (UN).

Written by Leinatsela Kesenye and Laone Mathule, who were trained by Cannes-nominated UK Director Johnny Russell, the film delivers a culturally rich and deeply honest narrative.

It aims to ignite meaningful conversations around mental health, family dynamics, and societal change.

Kgotla Films, co-founded by Botswana-born producer Lesedi Mpabanga and UK filmmaker Calum Chisholm, blends international expertise with local talent to create stories that resonate both locally and globally.

The company operates with a unique approach, merging hands-on training for Batswana crew members with access to world-class equipment and techniques.

“Our mission is to produce top-tier local content that captivates audiences in Botswana and beyond,” says Chisholm.

“By integrating international know-how, we’re empowering local filmmakers to create and sustain a thriving industry. Our goal is to eventually eliminate the need for outside expertise, leaving a self-sufficient and skilled talent pool in Botswana.”

The collaborative spirit of Morwaake extends to its creative team.

Costume designs come from Botswana-based designer Moitshepi Mokaila of In Decisive, while the film’s original soundtrack was crafted by local producer Flex The Ninja, who worked under the mentorship of UK industry experts.