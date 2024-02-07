Gamodubu landfill on fire

Deputy Council Secretary of Kweneng District Council, Eric Puskas, has officially confirmed a fire incident at the Gamodubu Landfill.

The fire reportedly erupted yesterday evening due to the disposal of litter containing explosive objects.

Puskas highlighted the challenge faced by the council in identifying the culprits responsible for bringing such hazardous materials.

He said the landfill receives litter from various sources, with approximately 20 to 50 trucks depositing waste daily.

While Puskas was unable to provide further details about the incident, he mentioned that an ongoing investigation is in progress. The council is awaiting a comprehensive report from the team on-site to gain more insights into the situation.

At present, the fire is reported to be under control, but smoke emanating from the landfill poses environmental concerns.

The community has been strongly advised to exercise caution and refrain from disposing of explosive objects that could potentially lead to fires and damage critical infrastructure.

Efforts are underway to manage the aftermath of the incident and prevent future occurrences.