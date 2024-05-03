Fly Namibia launches direct flights between Maun and Windhoek

Maun’s airspace is set to become a little more crowded, with Fly Namibia Airline flying in and out of the tourist town three times a week.

From 3 July, in partnership with Natural Selection Safaris, the privately owned airliner will ferry passengers to and from the Namibian capital, Windhoek.

It means what was previously a grueling eight-hour, 800km drive by road can now be covered by a one-hour flight.

Addressing members of the media on Thursday, Fly Namibia, Managing Director (MD), Marco Theron noted the route links two popular tourist destinations together.

“The idea we are trying to sell is to connect Namibia and Botswana through its two major tourism destinations. Normally if you have clients in Botswana they would go to Victoria Falls or Cape Town as an extension of their trip but right now they can easily extend the trip going to the coast,” explained Theron.

As well as being relatively cost effective – a one-way journey will set you back P2, 800 – the new route provides convenience for departing holiday-makers, with Hosea Kutako an international airport offering direct flights to Europe.

Previously, one would have to jet out to South Africa’s OR Tambo for connecting flights back to the West.

Calling on the people of Maun to embrace this new chapter, Theron added, “This is a route that needs to work and become sustainable for the future.

“We need all the support of Maun stakeholders. There are a lot of opportunities for itineraries. Now it’s possible to fly your clients to Namibia to see the beautiful landscapes and highest sand dunes in the world. Both Namibia and Botswana are beautiful countries and therefore it’s important to cross market the two countries to tourists.”

Boasting camps in both countries, Natural Selection’s Manager, Ally Karaerua said naturally they are heavily invested in making this work.

“Botswana has the delta and we have the desert and that is the product that we are now trying to bring to life. The Namib Desert will compliment Botswana.”

For his part, Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) Development Manager, Thatayaone Mmapatsi hailed the move as a welcome development for Maun.

“Thank you for finding it fit to introduce this direct flight which will be helpful in bringing more people to Windhoek and Maun. Those from the oceans if they want to see the Delta it will be easy for them and those in the Delta can easily access the ocean,” he said.

Recounting his personal experience at the struggle to fly from Maun to Namibia in the past, Mmapatsi revealed he previously had to catch three planes.

“When I flew to Namibia I connected three times, from Maun to Gaborone then Gaborone to Joburg then finally Namibia and that was the longest route. This will be an easy and cheaper route and hopefully we will have more frequent flights between Namibia and Botswana.”

With a capacity for 56 passengers, the Fly Namibia aircraft will take to the skies every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, departing from Windhoek at 10:15, landing in Maun an hour later and then taking off again at 12:15.