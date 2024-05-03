Cops make arrest in zama zama’s Christmas murder

After four fruitless months searching for a killer, Kutlwano Police believe they have finally caught their man.

On Monday, the coppers pounced on 24-year-old Themba Nkosi, arresting the Zimbabwean native in Francistown’s Block 7 location – the same part of the city where Hillary Ntsimanga’s butchered body was found lying in the bush on Christmas morning last year.

It is suspected the two Zimbabweans were illegal gold miners who had a fatal falling out.

“Suspicions are that they were using the accused person’s detecting machine, who then wanted to take the deceased’s gold as it was detected by his machine. We think that is when a misunderstanding ensued and led to the one killing the other,” a reliable source told The Voice.

Charged with murder, Nkosi was arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday, where his plea was reserved.

The alleged killer was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, set for 23 May, after the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Thatayaone Chasara pointed out he was a potential flight risk.

“The accused is an illegal immigrant who we fear when granted bail might go back to his country of origin,” warned Chasara.