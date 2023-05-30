Connect with us

Education stalwart

BOTEPCO CEO: Dr. Raphael Dingalo

Dr. Raphael Dingalo heads Botswana teaching professional council Dr. Raphael Dingalo is the newly appointed founding CEO of Botswana Teaching Professionals Council (BOTEPCO). The former Limkokwing University Vice Chancellor and CEO of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) holds a wealth of experience in the local education and training sector. In this feature, the all […]

