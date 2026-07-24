Caught on camera

Diamond polisher accused of sabotaging colleague

A 36-year-old diamond polisher employed by KGK Diamonds Botswana appeared before Magistrate Gofaone Morwaeng of Broadhurst Magistrate’s Court charged with malicious damage to property after allegedly scratching a diamond worth nearly P300,000 in an attempt to sabotage a colleague.

Hitesh Patel, an Indian national employed as a diamond polisher, is accused of deliberately damaging a 2.50-carat diamond valued at P296,966.20, the property of KGK Diamonds Botswana (Pty) Ltd.

According to the charge sheet, the offence allegedly occurred on or about 14 July 2026 near Gaborone.

The State alleges that Patel intentionally used an emery tool to scratch the diamond. Although diamonds are among the hardest known materials and cannot easily be broken, prosecutors say scratching the stone altered its shape, significantly reducing its value.

The prosecution further alleges that Patel’s motive was to sabotage a fellow diamond polisher.

It is alleged that by damaging the diamond before it proceeded to the mapping stage, it would appear as though his colleague had handled the stone poorly during the polishing process, potentially affecting the colleague’s performance record and reputation at work.

Court heard that Patel had allegedly been carrying out the scheme over a period of time before suspicions were raised.

The company is said to have launched an internal investigation after noticing a pattern of damaged diamonds.

As part of the investigation, CCTV footage was reviewed, and prosecutors allege that it captured Patel scratching the diamonds with an emery tool, leading to his arrest.

Patel has been charged with malicious damage to property contrary to Section 333(1) of the Penal Code.

He was however granted P10,000 bail, and the matter returns to court on the July 30, 2026, for further proceedings.