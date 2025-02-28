Court evicts suspended Land Board boss

Suspended Chairman of the Kweneng Land Board, Kgang Kgang, has been dealt another blow after the Lobatse High Court ordered his eviction from a disputed ploughing field at Mmokolodi.

Justice Michael Motlhabi this week ruled that Kgang must vacate the land within 90 days, marking a significant setback for the embattled Chairman who lost the case with costs.

Kgang had claimed ownership of the plot, which belongs to Boitumelo Setlhabi, Lebone Mophuting, Ndiwe Gaolape, Taelo, and Tiro Pabalelo, arguing that it was an inheritance from his family.

He insisted that the land was an old allocation by the tribal leadership (Bogosi) to his family and that he inherited it from his late aunt in 2000.

However, Setlhabi and other applicants presented a copy of a certificate to support their ownership claim.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Kgang had never claimed to possess a certificate for the disputed land and had been aware of the transfer to Setlhabi’s father as far back as 2005.

The court found no merit in Kgang’s claims and Justice Motlhabi issued the eviction order.

The dispute started when Kgang attempted to take the land from its rightful owners, who had subdivided it into hectares.

In 2021, Setlhabi and the others filed an application seeking Kgang’s eviction, and the Kweneng Land Board issued Agreements of Grant of Lease to the applicants.

However, Kgang filed an interlocutory application in July 2023, arguing that the matter should go to trial due to disputed facts. The court then dismissed his application.

In a further twist, the Kweneng Land Board, where Kgang serves as Chairman, attempted to join the case as a second respondent in the eviction proceedings. Their application was also dismissed in February 2024.

This week, Lobatse High Court Judge Michael Motlhabi delivered the final ruling, ordering Kgang’s eviction within 90 days and instructing the Deputy Sheriff to remove him from the land.

Kgang was suspended in January 2025 for alleged abuse of office pending investigations.