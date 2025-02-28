Toddler chokes on Morula fruit

A one-year-old toddler met a tragic end in Mabesekwa village last Saturday, choking to death on a morula fruit while out playing with friends.

The sad accident occurred at Mokuelele ward at around 8 in the morning.

Confirming the incident, Tonota Station Commander, Moore Motsokono revealed the baby boy was amongst other kids when the morula seed he was sucking on got stuck in his throat.

“He was playing with others, then they started eating the fruit and it choked him. The boy was hurried to the local clinic where he was declared dead,” the Station Commander told The Voice.

The police chief pleaded with parents to always keep a close eye on their children and ensure where they are playing is safe.

“Children, particularly young ones, should not be left unattended, more especially where there is morula as they just consume it not knowing the dangers it brings,” mentioned Motsokono.