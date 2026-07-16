A mum’s dilemma

Woman testifies against rape-suspect son

Painfully aware that her words could send her flesh and blood to prison for a long time, in a surreal family development, a mother found herself having to testify against her son in a rape case.

Kabo Monyamane, 41, is accused of raping a 40-year-old woman on Christmas Eve two years ago.

His mum, Shalenyana Monyamane suspects he probably did it.

Giving evidence before Molepolole Magistrate Court on Thursday, 58-year-old Shalenyana admitted her boy confessed his guilt to her on two separate occasions.

“He came home with an officer named Oganne, who told Kabo to tell me why he had been arrested and he said he had raped someone. After he was released from prison, when I asked him to tell the truth, if indeed he had raped, he said yes,” declared the outspoken mother, casting a dark look at her son.

Throwing her boy a potential lifeline, Shalenyana revealed Kabo once told her the confession he gave to the police was beaten out of him, claiming he only ‘owned up’ to stop the assault.

Adding a dose of humiliation to his woes, the suspect’s barren sex-life and lack of success with the ladies was also put under the microscope by his mother.

Shalenyana announced her son had been single for most of his life, noting even his younger brother got married before him.

“My son wasn’t associated with girls; even his relatives always made fun of him for not having a girlfriend. I’m still shocked by this case!” she said.

In her evidence, Shalenyana told court she was awoken at around 0100hrs on the night in question by the sound of her son’s screams coming from the yard.

When she went to investigate, she found him cowering outside, crying that the cops were assaulting him.

Mma Monyamane said she was surprised, as she thought he was in bed sleeping, believing he was out cold having sold empty bottles in the day and drank the proceeds before passing out.

Detained for two days, Kabo was taken to the apparent crime scene on 27 December, before being marched back home to utter his alleged confession in both his mum’s and the complainant’s presence.

In his defence, although he admitted going to the victim’s house that night, the accused insisted he went as a thief and not as a rapist, telling court he was searching for money to steal.

It is alleged the complaint was fast asleep when she was roused from her slumber by the sound of footsteps outside the house.

She realised someone was trying to force their way inside through her mum’s bedroom window.

Home alone, she screamed for help from her own room but no-one heard her cries.

Eventually, the intruder allegedly broke open her door with a spade and ordered her to undress, threatening her with the spade if she refused. It was heard he then raped her without using a condom.

Afterwards the suspect demanded cash, taking P1, 000 the complainant had saved for Motshelo. He also asked for he cellphone, but she had hidden it under the mattress.

As he left the scene, the accused reportedly told the victim to close herself inside the house.

Once she was sure he had gone, she sought assistance from neighbours and the matter was reported to the police.

With Kabo currently free on bail, trial continues on 7 September.

Leaving court together, mother and son kept a good distance between them, before eventually parting ways at the bus stop. The next family gathering is sure to be an awkward reunion!