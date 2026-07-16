Bail denied

Court rejects accused arson killer’s release

Regrets came too late for a 26-year-old young woman from Sesung village after her former lover murdered her mother and only child in a house fire, leaving three siblings badly injured and nursing fire wounds.

Appearing before a Molepolole Magistrates Court this week, Golebaone Keotlogetse, who is recovering from the trauma of losing family members last November, testified against her ex-boyfriend 35-year-old Orapetse Morategi Toteng, who is accused of the double murder and arson.

Toteng is said to have set fire to the victims’ house in an attempt to kill Golebaone, but instead claimed the lives of his 8-year-old son, David Keotlogetse and Golebaone’s mother, 55-year-old Sedireng Keotlogetse.

In her testimony before court, Golebaone opposed Toteng’s bail application, stating that they are both from Sesung village and that she still feared for her life.

“We are not free at all; he chased me with a knife on two occasions. In the first occasion I forgave him, the second time I reported the matter to the police and I also forgave him. For the third time we’re now here before court. My younger sibling suffered severe burns on her fingers and head. As you can see, I’m now pregnant. Granting him bail will be too dangerous for me and my unborn child,” she pleaded with the court.

Golebaone reminded the court that the accused killed their son in an arson incident meant for her.

“As a result of, my only child- the first son we had together died. I live in fear. I’m not free. He killed my son and mother, the same people he once threatened to kill. What if he gets bail and goes out and kills me?” she asked.

Further pleading for the court’s protection, Golebaone revealed that after torching her mother’s house, Toteng left some petrol in a mayonnaise container at her place which he admitted in his statement was intended for her house.

“For the first time you chased me with a knife I forgave you and the second time your father took the knife with a blue handle from you. I forgave you for the two occasions, you have showed that you can’t control your emotions,” she emotionally addressed the accused as she pleaded for his further remand.

Taking the stand, the investigating officer Detective Sub-Inspector Selelo Marole of Letlhakeng police pleaded with the court to remand Toteng in custody, citing that social workers were still counselling the three survivors, two in primary school and another in junior secondary.

He said the victims were failing to cope with the situation and that they cried when they learnt the accused might not spend the rest of his life in prison.

Trying his luck at bail, Toteng prayed for his release, promising to stay away from Sesung and comply with bail conditions given by the court.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mmamerafe Phologo dismissed Toteng’s bail application.

“The nature of the offence or the circumstances under which the offence was committed is likely to produce a sense of shock or outrage in the proximity of Sesung where the offence was committed,” she ruled.

Toteng will return to court for mention on July 30, 2026.