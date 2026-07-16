I won’t fly!

Air Botswana slaps ex-pilot with P250k lawsuit

Air Botswana has filed a P250, 000 lawsuit against a former senior pilot after he allegedly refused to operate a scheduled Johannesburg flight on what was supposed to be his final day on duty, forcing the airline to cancel flights and accommodate stranded passengers.

Notorious for its delayed flights, the national airline Air Botswana is fuming after one of its former pilots Captain Benedict Dumelang Gaborakanelwe allegedly refused to fly to and from Johannesburg on his last day on the job, costing it almostP250,000.00 in damages.

According to papers filed before the High Court, former Line Captain Dumelang Gaborakanelwe resigned on 11 May 2026.

In his resignation, Gaborakanelwe stated that he would serve a one month notice period effective 15 May 2026, such notice to expire on 14 June 2026, a request the employer agreed to.

However, before his notice expired, Air Botswana Acting Chief Pilot, Captain Masego Mokgolela, requested Gaborakanelwe to extend his notice period by one additional week, thus extending the period of service to 21 June 2026, owing to operational crew constraints.

“The Defendant agreed to the said extension. The Plaintiff’s Human Resources department thereupon formalised the extension by letter dated 17 June 2026, and signed by Matong D. Matong, Director Human Resources (Acting), expressly stating: “We confirm that your date of last shift will be 21st June 2026,” read the court papers in part.

A letter from the Air Botswana Human Resources Department, dated June 17, 2026 subsequently formalised the extension, confirming that his final working day would be June 21, 2026 and that his terminal benefits would be calculated based on the extended period of service.

The airline however, claims that on June 21, Gaborakanelwe refused to operate aircraft A2-ABL (ATR 72-600) to and from Johannesburg, despite having cooperated throughout the extended notice period.

According to Air Botswana, as a result of Gaborakanelwe’s refusal, it was unable to secure replacement crew at short notice, forcing the cancellation of the affected flights and disrupting travel plans for numerous passengers.

Air Botswana further argues that it took all reasonable steps to mitigate its loss arising from Gaborakanelwe’s breach, including arranging immediate alternative carriage for affected passengers on Airlink and South African Airways, and providing hotel accommodation where required.

The airline is now seeking P249,355.39 from the former employee, claiming the amount covers passenger rebooking costs, hotel accommodation for passengers and lost ticket revenue arising from the cancelled flights.