Chobe Council considers property rates to enhance revenue base

Chobe Council has begun consultations with businesses and the community regarding the introduction of property rates, a process that will involve identifying all ratable properties across the district.

Prescribed under the Local Government Act (2012), the initiative is expected to enhance the Council’s revenue base, improving its financial sustainability and capacity to deliver quality services to the people of Chobe.

Giving an update on the council’s financial position recently, Council Chairperson, Johane Chenjekwa admitted it remains ‘critically constrained’ as they come to the end of 2026/27’s first quarter.

He revealed while the P38 506 250 million Revenue Support Grant (RSG) for the three-month quarter has been fully disbursed, council was still unable to meet some of their financial obligations.

These include associated overtimes, plus P5.9 million owed to different suppliers, utility service providers such as Water Utilities Corporation, for services rendered during the first quarter.

“The current financial position indicates that the Council is likely to continue facing financial challenges in the next quarter, with a projected cash deficit of P1.2 million as at 30 September,” warned Chenjekwa, adding this places additional strain on its future financial sustainability.

“The Council will only be able to overcome this recurring cycle of financial challenges by enhancing its financial sustainability and reducing its dependence on RSG as its primary source of funding,” he said.

Chenjekwa revealed the budget constraints have affected several critical service delivery areas.

“These include travel and operational mobility, which are essential for effective operations, referral of patients, transportation of needy students and orphans, monitoring and supervision of council projects around the district, maintenance of Council infrastructure and others.”

He said for the 2026/27 financial year, their self-sourced income budget, made up mainly of staff rentals, is P4 785 000; however, only P542, 793 has been collected.

The Chairman noted they’re still battling with non-payment of services like sanitation fees and service levies, and urged the community and businesses to pay for services rendered.

“This will enable the Council to improve revenue collection and continue providing essential services effectively,” he concluded.