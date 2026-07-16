Tourism money safe

*HATAB says there is no revenue loss to foreign booking agents

*New tourism law to tighten standards and expand citizen participation

Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) Chairman, Lawrence Moagisi Lecha, has dismissed suggestions that the industry was losing revenue paid to foreign firms for bookings of hotel rooms especially in the lucrative Okavango Delta.

Responding to media enquiries on Monday, Lecha said while many luxury safari bookings are made through international travel agents, the bulk of the money ultimately finds its way back into Botswana.

The new HATAB Chairman said suggestions that foreign agents are pocketing all the revenue simply do not reflect how the tourism industry operates.

“If that was the case, how would the hotel operators pay their workers, pay for services and utilities, and also buy food from local suppliers?” he asked.

The Okavango Delta is home to hundreds of expensive luxury hotels some of which charge around USD10,000.00 per person per night, attracting high-end travelers, particularly from Europe and America.

Lecha also expressed concern that Maun, Botswana’s tourism capital is missing out on valuable tourism as many visitors often fly straight into the delta without exploring the village.

He stated that the majority of tourists who land in Maun are destined for the Okavango Delta and not outside destinations as some people believe.

“Yes, indeed some tourists use Maun as a transit to the Delta, as they move from one plane to another without having a chance to see the Maun village. We hope that with the envisaged construction of Samedupe Airport, east of Maun, tourists will be able to traverse through the village before they board their flights to the delta, and they may find interesting things such as local cuisine shops, or cultural villages. Furthermore, if they see hotels and lodges along the way, those who are tired from the delta tour may opt to spend another day in the village,” he said.

He observed that many Batswana are not familiar with their tourist destinations yet they are proficient with places like Namibia, South Africa, Asia, and others. Lecha further revealed that several long-haul international airlines have expressed interest in launching direct flights to Botswana but remain concerned about whether the country has sufficient hotel capacity to accommodate increased visitor numbers.

Meanwhile, HATAB intends to come up with measures to address the mushrooming of unregistered accommodation facilities that operating outside the country’s regulatory framework.

Lecha said he was concerned that some facilities fail to meet minimum hospitality standards, exposing visitors to poor-quality accommodation that could damage the local tourism reputation.

The concern comes at a time when the Minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism is scheduled to table a Tourism Amendment Bill during the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

The amendment seeks, among other reforms, to take into account several cultural tourism activities, register mobile operators, and put in place standards that should be adhered to by all operators.

The amendment also seeks to enhance citizen participation in the tourism sector, as well as improve the utilisation of digital platforms for bookings and other services.