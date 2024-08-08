Celeb edition with Madala & Kelly

This week The Voice caught up with the music industry celebrity couple Madala Vs Kelly.

The two love birds are known for always leaving their fans craving for more with their electric dance moves.

On Monday, July 29th, the duo dropped a new album.

Kindly introduce yourselves to the readers

In the music circles we are called Madala Vs Kelly.

Our birth names are Onkagetse Nfila and Keletso Madubeko.

We are both 38 years of age.

Where do you originate from?

Madala is from Tamasane village in Tswapong area and Kelly is from Tutume.

Are you married? How long have you been together?

We have not tied the knot yet but we are engaged to marry.

We started dating back in 2013.

We met when we were solo artists.

When did you join the entertainment industry?

Madala started in the year 2003 and has about 10 albums as a solo artist and Kelly started in 2007 and has two albums.

We collaborated in 2015 and came up with a group called Madala vs Kelly.

Which genre are you into?

We do not have any a specific genre that we stick to because we like exploring.

We are into House Kwasa, Dikhwaere and traditional dance songs.

How is it working together as a couple?

Mmmmh it is just fine and it helps as it does not provide room for nasty behaviouer like cheating, especially that our work is mainly done at night.

You are always together at the festivals or events when booked, so how do you juggle family time?

We have our schedule divided accordingly, so there is always time for family and time for music.

When we are not working we make sure we are home with our kids giving them all the attention they need.

That is nice. Let’s get a bit personal, how many kids do you have?

We have a beautiful family of three children.

Two boys and a girl.

Back to business, how many albums do you have as Madala and Kelly?

As Madala vs Kellyjess we have three beautiful albums that our fans welcomed with both their hands.

They are Thomela, Huru and the new one we dropped on Monday called The Return.

Although we have a freshly baked album, Tlhomela and Huru still keep the night lovers on their toes.

Ohh, so you have a new baby (The Return). Kindly elaborate on it?

It is still fresh from the oven.

The Return was recorded at Mjoe records studio in Gaborone by Nicholas Morupisi.

We released it this Monday, July 29,2024.

It has six tracks.

What message does it carry?

It carries different messages based on true life scenarios.

The main song, The Return is about nosey people who like to snoop into other people’s lives, gossiping about them and wishing them bad luck.

As you know, we sing to entertain, educate and inform.

In this song we educate people to mind their own business.

Noted, So who are your competitors?

Truly speaking we do not see any competition as our music is very unique from others even our dance style is one of a kind.

Although we are not yet at the top, we are very certain with God together with our input we will definitely get there.

What are the challenges that you face in music?

The main challenge is money.

If money was always readily available, we would be be cruising smoothly.

With this new album, did you come across any challenges?

Like we said before, we recorded this album in Gaborone, traveling to Gaborone from Ghetto hit our pockets hard.

As you know Gabs is far.

Leaving our children behind and going to record was also tough.

Do you mind naming the tracks in the new album?

The Return O a ndropela Lerompi Kgomoga Milikani Intando Yako(disco)

Why did you name the album The Return?

We recorded our last album in 2019 before corona so we are returning, we are back with a bang (life after corona)

Thank God it’s Friday, what will you be up to?

This weekend we are not booked, so we will be hosting album listening sessions.

What are the five things that people do not know about you?

What people do not know have to stay that way.

The only thing we can reveal is that we are Christians.