Poetry comes alive at Travelodge

Travelodge Gaborone, in partnership with Tanks Media, welcomed poetry enthusiasts for an enchanting evening of poetry and verse on the 1st of August.

Taking place for the second time since last year’s debut, ‘Travelodge Gaborone Poetry Nights’, proved a huge success and will now become a monthly event, taking place on the last Thursday of every month.

In total, 15 poets, a mixture of brave walk-ins and registered participants, took to the stage to recite poems in Setswana and English.

They poured their emotions into their performances, showcasing their wordplay skills to entertain a lively crowd that came in numbers to witness top-notch poetry.

They did not leave disappointed!

The recited poems primarily revolved around themes of love, depicting its sweetness and dangers.

Some poets shared how poetry saved them and provided solace, while others amused the audience with catchy rhymes and clever wit.

For many, it was the first time performing in front of a live audience – a scary prospect the wordsmiths conquered in style.

One of the standout performances came from 2004 Miss Botswana, Juby Peacock, who recited a poem about a man she loves.

“The last time I performed my poems was in 2005, and it’s good to be back! I have been keeping this journal for days like this,” revealed Peacock.

In a brief chat with Voice Entertainment, Group Head of Sales and Marketing for Travelodge Hotel, Gerald Mzwinila, explained the aim is to create a fun-filled activity for poetry enthusiasts and to showcase local up-and-coming poets in the community.

“The event was a success, with a turnout of about 150 people. We were thrilled by how many people came to appreciate the art of spoken word, and we look forward to hosting more,” Mzwinila said, adding performers and attendees can send their names and numbers to confirm their RSVP status once the next session’s date is released.