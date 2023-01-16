BURS, Police crack whip on illicit traders

Police have arrested 18 suspects for various offenses during an operation at Gaborone Bus Rank this past Thursday.

According to a press statement issued by Botswana Police, 16 of the suspects are Batswana while 2 are foreigners. Respectively, 14 are female, 4 are males and they are aged between 27 and 52.

As the press release states, the police raid established that there is an unlawful importation, distribution, sale, storage, and advertising of unregistered medical products and illicit drugs.

Upon search, the suspects were found in possession of illegal products which included skin ...