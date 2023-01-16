Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BURS, Police crack whip on illicit traders

By

Published

Police have arrested 18 suspects for various offenses during an operation at Gaborone Bus Rank this past Thursday.

According to a press statement issued by Botswana Police, 16 of the suspects are Batswana while 2 are foreigners. Respectively, 14 are female, 4 are males and they are aged between 27 and 52.

As the press release states, the police raid established that there is an unlawful importation, distribution, sale, storage, and advertising of unregistered medical products and illicit drugs.

Upon search, the suspects were found in possession of illegal products which included skin ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.