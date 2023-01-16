Lesego Motsumi laid to rest

Eulogies poured in at the burial of former Cabinet Minister and Botswana's former High Commissioner to India, Lesego Motsumi, in Ramotswa this past Saturday.

Just before her casket was lovingly lowered at her final resting place at the village cemetery, speakers took turns expressing their fond memories of the former educator and legislator who also represented the country with distinction as an Ambassador in India.

Mma-Motsumi breathed her last at the age of 67 on January 9th, succumbing burn wounds following a tragic fire incident she sustained while burning waste at her place of resid...