Lesego Motsumi laid to rest

You May Also Like
Business
Meet the boss Sweet success for Sweet Sensations Inspired by her business-minded parents, Sebusamathe Mokgwe always dreamt of one day starting an enterprise of...
Entertainment
Ntsabane takes gender activism to politics After working for over 40 years as a media and gender activist, Keabonye Ntsabane joined politics. Representing the...
Entertainment
Legendary musician Phemelo Lesokwane has retraced his steps back to Rhumba genre, which helped him carve his name in the list of one the...
Latest News
Boitumelo Foundation on recently reached out to Ramotswa community with a donation of 250 blankets. The Foundation, which is the brainchild of Choppies co-founder,...