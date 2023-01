WATCH: Lieutenant Colonel Gaboutlwelwe Rich Modirelabangwe was this morning arraigned before Broadhurst Magistrate Court facing one count of murder.

The court heard that the 45-year-old Botswana Defence Force officer, murdered his wife Dorothy Sebolai Modirelabangwe on January 13th.

It is alleged that the incident occurred at the accused’s house at Glen Valley BDF camp....