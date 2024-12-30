Suspected killers remanded in custody

Two men suspected to have murdered a Cash Cruisaders employee appeared before a Francistown Magistrate Court this morning.

The duo, 30-year-old Nthabise Sibanda and Thobekani Ncube aged 24 were arrested on Christmas day for allegedly killing Listen Bakani Chakasala (30).

Chakasala’s body was found dumped near Nyangabwe Cultural Hill with severe wounds on the 21st.

The police then conducted a search that led to the arrest of the two Zimbabwean men who were found to be in the country illegally.

The two men were charged with murder and illegally entering Botswana and their pleas were reserved.

State prosecutor, Gasemotho Pitagano, opposed their bail application arguing that the matter was still fresh and that the suspects were a flight risk.

“The core reasons are that the matter is still fresh and other suspects are still on the run. Accused persons here are illegal immigrants without a permanent place of abode, so if granted bail they might abscond,” said the prosecutor.

When asked if they had anything to say in court, the accused men said they wanted to “open a can of worms”.

They were then asked to save that for their substantive Magistrate.

Sibanda and Ncube were therefore remanded in custody and will be back in court on the 14th.