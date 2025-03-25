MORE THAN JUST A CROWN: Chedza Pansiri Crowned Miss Millennium 2025

In a world where beauty is often narrowly defined, Miss Millennium continues to challenge conventions by celebrating confidence and community spirit—proving that beauty transcends age and societal norms.

The 17th edition of this purpose-driven pageant, held in Mogoditshane last Sunday, crowned 43-year-old Chedza Pansiri as Miss Millennium 2025.

Popular for empowering women over 40, Miss Millennium stands as a testament to the transformative power of women uplifting communities and inspiring change. This year’s competition saw 12 contestants vying for the title, with Pansiri emerging victorious over One Ramotlaba and Wame Leburu in the top three, claiming the coveted crown before an enthusiastic audience at a packed Millennium Jazz Pub.

A music lecturer at Molepolole College of Education, Pansiri said she viewed the pageant as an opportunity to leverage her skills and talent as an award-winning opera singer to champion a cause close to her heart—Daughters and Sons of Tradition (DST). “Given the pageant’s core objectives and the corporate sponsorships it attracts, my goal was to expand my project that empowers young mothers and orphaned children. I work closely with Gamodubu Orphanage, and my long-held ambition of establishing a creative arts center is now within reach—a home of transformation for vulnerable children. Mark your calendars: August 27th, we’ll be cutting the ribbon. I’m manifesting it because God never disappoints me!” she declared, vowing to make the most of the opportunities her new title brings.

As the newly crowned queen, Pansiri is determined to use her reign to drive meaningful change through youth development and redefine what it means to be a queen—one who reigns with purpose, vision, and an unwavering commitment to her community.

“I want to create a center where out-of-school youths can learn new skills. Many of the teens at Gamodubu who do not proceed to secondary school find themselves languishing at the orphanage with no opportunities. We know an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. I believe these young people can be equipped with creative skills to uplift themselves. I have secured land in Oodi with a 10-year lease, and my dream is to develop the lot for these purposes,” she revealed, adding that two years ago she embarked on a fundraising and visibility drive and recently collaborated with Spar Acacia to give back to Ramokebetwane Thuto-ga-e-golelwe, among others. “Serving one’s community is a calling, despite the challenges of raising funds.”

Reflecting on the pageant’s impact, Member of Parliament for Molepolole South, Shima Monageng—who conceptualized the pageant—emphasized that Miss Millennium is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of truly remarkable women. “Seventeen years ago, we sat under this morula tree and envisioned this pageant. We never imagined it would grow this big. It is about empowering underprivileged communities, as all the contestants are engaged in community-building projects. The pageant also seeks to inspire young people by demonstrating to them that women over 40 are just as glamorous and impactful—these are women of substance,” he said, extending gratitude to the media for their continued support.

Beyond the glamour, Miss Millennium is indeed a movement—an initiative strengthened by its partnership with BotswanaPost—now in its second year—and big brands such as Clicks Botswana, Mogul, Mystery Nest, JC Le Roux, Pure Mark, and Woman of Works. The Top Talent award went to Monica Sebobi, while Phemelo Tebogo was crowned Miss Personality.

According to the organizer, Zenzele Hirschfelt, they will host a prize-giving ceremony on Sunday. “Prizes include fitness and beauty accessories vouchers.”