A fading African dream

Police VI need P500 000 for Tunisia trip

Police VI Ladies Volleyball Club's participation at the Africa Club Championships hangs in the balance due to financial challenges. The tournament which is scheduled for Tunisia from the 12th-22nd of May brings together all the best sides from Confederation of Africa Volleyball's(CAVB) seven zones.

Police VI qualified for the tournament for the first time ever by virtue of being the Zone VI Interclub Championships runners up where they were beaten to the gold medal by Academica of Mozambique 3-2 in Zambia, Lusaka in December last year. Despite l...