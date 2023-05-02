Feel it, it’s here

After months of talk and a buzz of excitement that has swept steadily across the capital since the start of the year, the wait is finally over.

This Saturday, a new era will descend on athletics in Botswana as the First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Golden Grand Prix takes the National Stadium by storm.

FNBB have pumped out a cool P2 million to sponsor the world event, which is the brainchild of former 800m legend, Glody Dube.

The event suffered a blow last week when star attraction, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 36, announced she was pulling out due to ‘a family emergency’.

In the twil...