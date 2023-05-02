Feel it, it’s here

You May Also Like
Champagne on ice as Tafic visit in-form Chadibe Tafic are nearly there. The Premier League is in sight, the equation simple, the champagne on...
Gyno gives athlete a six-year sick leave Botswana's female weightlifting pioneer, Magdeline Moyengwa has drawn curtains on her rather short sporting career. Moyengwa who...
Annual BNSC Sports Awards return in May After a three-year hiatus, BNSC Chief Executive Officer Tuelo Serufho has announced that the National Sports Awards...
P20 million set aside for Development Centers and Botswana Games Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) has embarked on a project to establish 16 Development...
- Vacationing Peter Butler doesn't rule out comeback - Former Zebras coach to watch couple of BPL matches Former national team coach, Peter James...
Boxers not fazed by Delhi results Botswana's three representatives at the just ended IBA Women World Boxing Championships in New Delhi-India are not fazed...
Botswana Badminton Association(BBA) has suspended its Secretary General Thobo Bogatsu from his duties for a period of 30 days. The SG is being blamed...
Zebras to ride the 'thunder' in AFCON clash in Guinea The Senior National football team, the Zebras will have to pull all the stops...