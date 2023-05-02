Minister GUC thrills on a night to remember

Renowned Nigerian gospel artist, Gift Ugochi Christopher, fondly known as Minister GUC, has risen quickly on the African music scene; Saturday’s ‘It is Possible’ gospel concert showed precisely why.

Staged at Molapo Piazza, the event, which lined up Minister GUC, Bucy Radebe, We Must Praise Choir and DJ Kellz under one roof, was an enchanting night of praise and worship, definitely one for the history books.

DJ Kellz set the tone, opening with a mash-up of indigenous and international gospel hits which stimulated the audience to their feet.

He then made way for the We Must Praise Mass...