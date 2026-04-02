Youth urged to take charge

*YAY empowers young people to drive impact

*Stakeholders come together to unlock youth opportunities

Youth ARE Youth (YAY), a community-centric, youth-led organisation dedicated to empowering young people in health, economic opportunity, and sustainability, hosted a stakeholder engagement dialogue at Indaba Lodge on Saturday, March 21 st .

Despite a torrential downpour, the day-long event drew a satisfactory turnout of young people, partners, and key stakeholders.

It also marked the organisation’s official launch, offering a platform for engagement, collaboration, and the exploration of new opportunities.

Founded in August last year, YAY establishes forums where young people are not merely participants but active decision-makers designing solutions, influencing systems, and leading transformation in their communities.

Central to YAY’s mandate is the belief that young people have the potential to tackle their own challenges.

Delivering her opening remarks, Board Chairperson, Saone Balopi, reiterated YAY’s commitment to creating environments where young people are not only included, but heard and given access to empowering platforms.

“You are not just beneficiaries of development. You are the future leaders. You are the future innovators. And you are the changemakers. We believe that meaningful change begins with connections, and most importantly, with listening. I therefore encourage you to engage openly,” she said, urging participants to use the meeting to build networks.

Country Representative, Banyana Molefhe, emphasised the importance of equipping youth with opportunities and resources to become informed, self-reliant, and active in transforming their communities. “We are the vehicle, but you are the

drivers of impact. No one is going to save us. Unless we stand up and save ourselves and say, ‘I am the change. I am the impact. I am the influence, and I’m taking charge of this,’ we will remain stuck in our current environment,” she said.

Molefhe further explained that YAY empowers young people to create meaningful impact by closing critical gaps.

“Youth ARE Youth addresses this by creating platforms, spaces, and programmes where young people lead. Through YAY, members connect and collaborate in vibrant social hubs; co-create solutions that address real community challenges; lead projects that directly impact their lives and surroundings; and decide how resources are used, ensuring meaningful and sustainable change.”The lively session, led by YAY members, Onneile Jane and Ethel Mmopi, opened with a panel discussion designed to spark engagement on challenges facing young people locally. Key issues raised included unemployment, limited access to opportunities, lack of mentorship and networks, funding constraints, and liquidity challenges; factors that often contribute to mental health concerns among youth.

In line with the dialogue’s objective, participants shared solutions and personal insights. YAY Membership Growth and Partnership Officer, Larona Kethobile, spoke on the value of identifying mentors within one’s immediate circle, reflecting on her own journey towards self-actualisation, sentiments echoed by YAY members – Dennis Matlho, Jarred Human, and Boago Nkwa.

Influencers and digital content creators, Metlha Ralefatsana and Boago “Bo” Jackson, also shared their experiences, emphasising the importance of a growth mindset, self-belief, mentorship, confidence, and initiative; qualities essential for young people to become drivers of economic development rather than victims of circumstance.

Youth ARE Youth operates a membership-based model that provides structured access to growth opportunities. For an annual fee of P300, members gain access to training programmes, mentorship, networking opportunities, internship placements, and a global youth network of peers and innovators.

Recognising cost as a potential barrier, YAY introduced the “Fund a Youth’s Journey” initiative to ensure financial constraints do not limit access. The programme sponsors memberships for underserved youth through partnerships with corporations, organisations, and individuals, reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and equity.

Realities young people face today:

• 38–44% youth unemployment

• 47% of youth disengaged from both education and the labour market

• A mismatch between skills and job market demands

• Limited access to advanced digital and technical skills

• Barriers to economic inclusion despite high literacy levels