BPP re-admits Ntsima

*Minister given conditional pardon

The Botswana People’s Party (BPP) has re-admitted the Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship and Member of Parliament for Francistown East, Tiroeaone Ntsima, following his expulsion along with four others in March this year.

At the time of his expulsion, Ntsima was serving as the party’s Secretary-General.

He was expelled alongside Youth League President and Tloga Tloga Ward Councilor Vivian Ramokapani, Alfred Mashugwa, James Kamalanga, and Monarch Central Councilor Dorcas Nakedi for alleged misconduct.

The group was shown the door after failing to appear for a disciplinary hearing scheduled for March 1, 2025.

The controversy began last December when the five were handed a 45-day suspension for what the party described as “ordinary misconduct.”

In a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon, the party’s Publicity and Information Secretary, Mmantlha Sankoloba, stated that following the conclusion of internal disciplinary proceedings involving Ntsima and Kamalanga, the Central Committee had decided to accept their apologies and extend conditional pardons.

Sankoloba said the decision was made in the spirit of renewal and unity, while reaffirming the party’s uncompromising stance on discipline and accountability as a revolutionary movement built on integrity and respect.

“The BPP believes in corrective action that strengthens the collective, not weakens it,” she emphasized.

She added that the resolution marked a positive step towards consolidating internal cohesion as the party continues its revival efforts across the country.

When asked why the same courtesy had not been extended to Councilor Nakedi, and Ramokapani the BPP spokesperson responded tersely: “Akere go itshwarelwa yo o kopang, as the release stated. Yoo seyong simply means that,” she said, implying that the two had not yet tendered any apology.