News

Crescent student drowns in Durban on school trip

Onneile Ntokolo
By
Onneile Ntokolo
1 Min Read

Crescent School have confirmed the tragic death of one of their students, Michael Thami Zebe, who is thought to have drowned in the sea during a school trip to Durban, South Africa.
According to the Lobatse-based institution, the 16-year-old Form 4 pupil went missing while playing in the water by the beach.

It is not clear when he went missing, although it is reported the other students on the trip, described as an excursion for ‘educational purposes’, returned home on Tuesday, 18 November.

The teenager’s body was recovered on Thursday evening by beach security personnel, accompanied by two family representatives and a school official.

Arrangements for Zebe’s memorial service and burial have not yet been finalized, notes a short Press Release from the school.

- Advertisement -

May his young soul rest in peace.

More Read

Talking data analysis and scientific research
Crescent student drowns in Durban on school trip
Changing the Face of Men’s Health
Death and despair
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article The ring leader
Next Article William the conqueror
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
News

Ghost of Kalafatis returns

News

‘I just want to breathe again!’

News

Family fear!

News

Cousins, cops, dreadlocks and stones

News

One hit from hell