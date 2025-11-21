Crescent student drowns in Durban on school trip

Crescent School have confirmed the tragic death of one of their students, Michael Thami Zebe, who is thought to have drowned in the sea during a school trip to Durban, South Africa.

According to the Lobatse-based institution, the 16-year-old Form 4 pupil went missing while playing in the water by the beach.

It is not clear when he went missing, although it is reported the other students on the trip, described as an excursion for ‘educational purposes’, returned home on Tuesday, 18 November.

The teenager’s body was recovered on Thursday evening by beach security personnel, accompanied by two family representatives and a school official.

Arrangements for Zebe’s memorial service and burial have not yet been finalized, notes a short Press Release from the school.

May his young soul rest in peace.