William the conqueror

William Last KRM making moves in Europe

Botswana’s comedian-cum-rapper-cum-content creator, William Last KRM has been a busy boy in Europe.

Since jetting off for the West in late October, the 29-year-old has filled his days with major media appearances, sold-out shows and now, possibly a prestigious award or two.

The multi-talented Kanye native, real name Bofelo William Molebatsi arrived in the United Kingdom on 30 October, performing at a ‘Creepy Halloween’ event in Manchester the same day.

He was also featured on London-based Omega TV UK’s empowerment programme, Young & Prolific, opening up about his journey, the evolution of his career and the growth of Botswana’s creative industry in an in-depth interview that aired on 3 November.

Performances at clubs in Derby, Leeds and Dublin, Ireland have since followed as William continues to grow his already impressive brand.

His digital following currently stands at 9.7 million followers on Facebook and over 25 million followers on TikTok, making him one of the most followed content creators in Africa.

His numbers have not gone unnoticed!

William is up for two awards at the Clevenard Media Award 2025, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, nominated in the categories: Digital Entertainment and African Creative Excellence.

Set for this Friday (21 November), former First Lady, Neo Jane Masisi is scheduled to be in attendance as a special guest.

To cap off a whirlwind few days, on Saturday the busy, brilliant superstar will release his eagerly-anticipated new EP, a seven- track offering titled ‘BrUnO’.